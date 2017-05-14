Kourtney Kardashian Finally Tells Scott Disick: ‘We’re Never Getting Back Together’

Scott Disick brings a girl on the family trip to Costa Rica on the May 14 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ and Kourtney Kardashian gets so upset that she confronts him in front of the whole family. You’d better believe that it’s over between the two of them for good!

Tonight’s episode picked up where we left off last week, and the whole family confronts Scott Disick, 33, about flying out another woman to join them on the vacation. “You shouldn’t come on our family vacation if you can’t go four days without bringing some random girl,” Kourtney Kardashian, 38, tells him. “I’m a sex addict!” Scott explodes. But Kourtney feels relived that they had the conversation, and feels like she can move forward. “It’s the final door closed,” she says in a confessional. “We’re done.” However, Kourtney wants to have one final convo with Scott, and tell him they’re never getting back together.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 32, is pissed that her family is off doing different things even though they’re all supposed to be bonding. She complains to Kim Kardashian, 35, that she hasn’t even seen Kylie Jenner, 19, the whole trip, but Kim tells her she has a negative attitude. Khloe gets totally furious and storms out of the room!

“We are never getting back together,” Kourtney finally tells Scott at the pool. She admits that saying those words allows both of them to move on. Kourtney and Scott splash around with the kids, and it looks like everything is going to turn out okay!

The family has another dinner together, and everyone is in a much better mood after Khloe shares how she’s been feeling. Kourtney then has an impromptu nude photo shoot in the pool, showing off her amazing body. All of her sisters, including Kylie, are totally jealous!

Finally, Kim heads to New York to go to court and testify against her Paris robbers. She freaks out when she discovers they’re going to recreate the events of that terrifying night in the courtroom so they can help identify the proper criminals, but she puts on a brave face and gets through it. She finds out the suspects had attempted to rob her before, and knew about the ring because they saw her post about it on social media. So scary, but Kim is happy to have gotten it over with and has learned a lot. “My awareness is so different and heightened,” she says in a confessional. “Now I can protect and prepare myself more in the future.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s ep?