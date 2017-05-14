Powers Boothe Dead: Emmy-Winning Character Actor Dies At 68

REX/Shutterstock

This is so devastating! Actor Powers Boothe, best known for playing Cy Tolliver in HBO’s ‘Deadwood,’ unexpectedly passed away on May 14 at the age of 68. The Emmy winner reportedly died in his sleep of natural causes, but was still quite young!

Another one gone too soon! Deadwood star Powers Boothe tragically died in his sleep in the early hours of May 14, according to TVLine. The Emmy-Winning actor was still pretty young, only 68 years old. Word of his unexpected passing was first mentioned by Black-ish actor Beau Bridges, who tweeted this afternoon to mourn his “dear friend.” “It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband.”

Powers leaves behind his wife of ten years, Marlene, four children, and a legacy on the entertainment industry. The Hollywood icon’s career skyrocketed after starring into the 1980 miniseries, Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, for which he won his first Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Special. Then, in 1983, he moved onto HBO’s Philip Marlowe, Private Eyewhere he played the lead character for three years. It wasn’t until EIGHTEEN years later that Powers joined the cast of Deadwood.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your kind words and thoughts for the Boothe family during this emotional time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.