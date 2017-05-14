Miss District Of Colombia: Winner Rocks Bouncy Curls & Bronzed Eyes At Miss USA

Courtesy of Miss Universe/Isaac Brekken

Beauty and Brains! Miss District of Colombia, Kara McCullough stunned during the 2017 competition on May 14! And, we have to break down her beauty look! Get the scoop on her shimmery shadow, orange and pink tones and her voluptuous hair!

Reigning Miss USA, Deshauna Barber, 27, officially crowned Miss District of Colombia, Kara McCullough as Miss USA 2017 on May 14! While we loved Kara’s stunning white gown, it was her hair and makeup that caught our eye!

Kara matched her bronzed eye shadow with gold tones to the gold detail on her custom made gown. Her eyes popped with the shimmer of rustic tones. The Scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission even rocked subtle rosy cheeks. Kara topped off her makeup with a glossy dark nude lip that complimented the pink tones on her cheeks. We have to say, that’s how a winner looks!

Let’s talk curls! Kara was a vision with bouncy, voluptuous curls that fell flawlessly along her face. She let her hair down when she owned the stage, killed the questions and took the crown!

And, just like that, another Miss USA competition is in the books. Before Miss District of Colombia was crowned, she was in Las Vegas with the 50 other contestants taking part in preliminary interviews, swimsuit and evening gown competitions. She worked tirelessly to prepare for her big moment, and it all paid off!

So, what will Kara do now that she’s officially Miss USA? After the pageant’s celebrations in Vegas, Miss USA will move to the east coast! She will reside in New York City, which will serve as her home base during her reign. As for what Kara will receive as Miss USA? — She will obtain a year-long salary; all-paid living expenses; personal appearance wardrobe and styling by the official Miss Universe Organization fashion stylist; extensive international and domestic travel; and access to various New York City events including casting opportunities, movie premieres, fashion week, sporting events and career opportunities presented WME|IMG, the parent company of The Miss Universe Organization. [via AL.com]

The crowning of Miss District of Colombia was extra special this year, since the reigning Miss USA, Deshauna Barber was Miss District of Colombia. Relive the epic moment, below!

Relive the moment when dreams became reality. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/O0vU1FRYAB — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

