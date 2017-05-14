Miss USA Best Beauty: Miss Illinois, Miss New York & More

REX/Shutterstock

The competition was fierce in more ways than one at the Miss USA pageant on May 14, and perhaps the toughest decision of all was to say who had the best beauty. Check out our gallery of the top hair and makeup looks right here!

Everyone looked their best at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, but this is a competition after all, so we narrowed it down to a few of the best looks. Click through our gallery to see pics of the hair and makeup that Miss New York, Miss South Carolina and more rocked tonight!

It’s always fun to get inspired by the different beauty looks at pageants like this one, but the best part of all is how the contestants’ inner beauty shined through, too. As we know, the questions portion is just as important as the modeling one, and we always love seeing the women speak on a variety of important social and political topics! No matter what happens at the end of the night, each contestant worked hard to get to this point, and they’ll continue to make positive waves in their communities as role models for young girls.

Meet your TOP 10! #MissUSA • Watch the rest of the show LIVE on @foxtv! VOTE for your favorite vote.missusa.com A post shared by Deshauna Barber (@missusa) on May 14, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

