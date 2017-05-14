Miss USA 2017: Miss D.C. Says Health Care Is A Privilege & Viewers Are Furious

OMG! We did NOT see that coming. During the questions and answers round of the May 14 Miss USA pageant, Miss D.C. said health care is a privilege — not a right. Viewers were flabbergasted by her response and they shared their furious reactions on Twitter. See here!

Did Miss D.C. really just say that? During the May 14 Miss USA pageant, Kára McCullough was asked whether affordable health care for all U.S. citizens is a privilege or a right, and she said it’s a privilege. That’s when the internet started freaking! Viewers couldn’t believe Kara said, “I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege. As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide.”

Oh hell naw miss DC with the absolute wrong answer to the affordable healthcare question — Sappy Gilmore (@Terpish) May 15, 2017

I'm livid, Miss DC bombed her question and she still got through. #MissUSA — Ayana. (@ayanadbrown) May 15, 2017

Ok just tuning in, but Miss DC could've really answered that feminism question much better. Minnesota did fairly well. New Jersey nailed it. — Brian Reach (@fairfaxbrian) May 15, 2017

Watch the full questions and answers round in the video above! Fortunately, Miss D.C.’s answer didn’t affect her standing in the competition, because she still made it to the Top 3 and the final round. UPDATE: She also won the entire competition!! You go, girl.

The show, which was hosted by Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J, aired live from Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Furthermore, Pitbull and CMA Award winner Brett Eldredge performed. Click here to see more pics from this year’s Miss USA pageant.

