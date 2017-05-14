Meek Mill Gives New GF Nicki Minaj’s Rings? See Possible Evidence

Courtesy of Snapchat

Meek Mill just gave Nicki Minaj a big old metaphorical slap in the face. Evidence posted to social media suggests that the rings Nicki’s ex gave to her when they were still oh so in love (then took back after their breakup) are now resting on another lady’s finger. Whoa!

Ah, the eternal question — if you split, do you have to give back the ring? Well, when they are “friendship rings” that may be even more up for debate. So here’s the deal, Meek Mill, 30, gave his ex-honey Nicki Minaj, 34, a set of diamond rings that many people believed were “wedding rings” back when they were still hot and heavy.

While we did find out they were only “friendship rings,” Meek reportedly still wanted them back when their relationship was over. Presumably because their friendship was over too, as their behavior toward each other since their not so amicable split in January has indicated.

So Meek reportedly got them back (posting a picture to Instagram after the breakup of him wearing what appeared to be the same rings), but what he’s allegedly done with them since is definitely something that would send us up the wall if we were Nicki.

Meek has seemingly given those dazzling diamonds to his rumored new girlfriend Nessa, who many believe looks just like the “Anaconda” singer. Ouch! Nessa posted a picture to Snapchat of herself sporting diamond bands on her finger that look exactly like the ones Meek gave Nicki. Just look at the pics above and you’ll see the striking resemblance yourself.

Though Nicki seems to have moved on from her ex and may not have been that broken up about giving the rings back, it still isn’t fun to see your ex moving on so quickly — especially if they are giving a new girl your stuff!

👂🏾🤐 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:13am PST

