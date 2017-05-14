McKayla Maroney’s Juicy Booty Makes ‘World Premiere’ & The Internet Is Losing It

Courtesy of Instagram

Something looks… different. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney teased the ‘world premiere’ of what fans can only assume is her new juicy booty via Instagram on May 13. At this point we have to address the elephant in the room — did she get butt implants?

Look at those buns, hun! Four years after becoming an overnight viral sensation for her “not impressed” face at the 2012 Olympics, McKayla Maroney, 21, is still making front page news. This time, however, it has everything to do with her larger-than-life booty that made its “world premiere” on Instagram on May 12. Dressed in nothing but a black thong and a tiny red tank top, the gymnast flaunted her perky butt cheeks to her 1.2 million social media fans, who now can’t stop buzzing over whether or not she got butt implants recently.

Her racy booty video received mix reviews from followers so say the least. “Fake asses are disgusting, take that silicone out,” one wrote. “Why did you feel the need to get butt implants? Why did you have to get plastic surgery?,” another added. Thankfully, many others had her back! “Haters gonna hate, don’t be mad that her fake booty looks better than yours,” one fan gushed on Instagram. “Can’t take my eyes off your butt, did you have a Kardashian implant back there?” McKayla’s derriere is almost getting as much attention as her amazing Olympic career — and that’s A LOT!

another world premiere A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 13, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

@OliverFaelber here's a question for @McKaylaMaroney why did you feel the need to get butt implants? Why did you have to get plastic surgery — RedneckRosteen (@RosteenRedneck1) December 20, 2016

But let’s just be clear about one thing — there’s no proof that McKayla surgically enhanced her booty. It’s just speculation, like the time she allegedly got lip injections. Online haters TROLLED the gymnast for having a “trout mouth.” It got so bad that the poor girl couldn’t take it any more and had to stand up for herself. “First of all, I haven’t [had injections],” she explained to Seventeen magazine. “How do I make my face look like I didn’t do anything to my face when I literally have not done anything to my face?”

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think McKayla got butt implants, or is it all natural?

