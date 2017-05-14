Niall Horan Reunites With Liam Payne & This Photo Will Warm Your Heart

Courtesy of Twitter

Liam Payne and Niall Horan reunited at Wango Tango 2017 on May 13 in Los Angeles and we are just melting over the adorable photo that Niall shared of him and his ‘buddie.’ Be forewarned, the cuteness may kill you!

One Direction brothers Niall Horan, 23, and Liam Payne, 23, reunited in the most epic of ways while Niall was performing at the Wango Tango music festival in Los Angeles on May 13 and the occasion was definitely cause for celebration.

While Niall was on stage belting out his new track “On The Loose,” fans spotted Liam in the crowd beaming proudly while watching his former bandmate rock out. “I’m watching @niallhorran play at #wangotango and @Liampayne is standing directly next to me. #dead,” one Twitter user who was near the star wrote. When Twitter users said they didn’t believe her she then grabbed Liam for a selfie to get some proof.

Everyone started freaking out when they discovered Liam really was in the crowd, but totally LOST IT later on when Niall tweeted an adorable pic of him and Liam. “Great to see Payno today,” Niall wrote. “Here I am being christened with ‘ the chain’ . Missed ya buddie,” the “This Town” singer wrote alongside a pic of Liam regally holding up his own enormous gold chain in front of Niall.

Needless to say, Twitter users immediately started reacting with messages of love and hilarious memes showing just how much they loved the reunion.

It is really amazing that Liam took the time to come out and see Niall perform, seeing as he and his girlfriend Cheryl, 33, have been so busy learning to be parents since welcoming their first baby, Bear Payne, just under two months ago. But Liam has always been so supportive of his 1D bros that it was probably very important to him to be there!

