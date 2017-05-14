Liam Payne Gushes Over Cheryl & His Mom With Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute — ‘I Love You’

REX/Shutterstock

Prepare to swoon! Liam Payne dedicated the sweetest Mother’s Day message to girlfriend-turned baby mama Cheryl and his late ‘mum’ Johannah, who tragically passed away in December. ‘I love you both,’ gushed the singer on Snapchat.

Mother’s Day must be a bittersweet time for Liam Payne, 23. The singer, who praised the two most important women in his life today via Snapchat, has both happy and heartbreaking memories of each one. As we previously told you, Liam and Cheryl, 33, welcomed an adorable baby boy named Bear in March but also had to say goodbye to his mother, Johannah Deakin, in December after she lost her heartbreaking battle with leukemia at the young age of 43. Needless to say the past six months have been an emotional rollercoaster for the former One Direction singer.

Still, nothing was going to bring Liam down this Mother’s Day! Dressed in a grey baseball cap and a black sweater, the British hunk gushed over Cheryl and Johannah on social media. “Happy Mother’s Day America and to my two very special ladies, Mum and Cheryl, I love you both very much,” he said while using the bunny filter in the back of a car. Technically Mother’s Day in England is celebrated on March 26, so some fans were confused why Liam posted the adorable message two moths later on May 14. “Um Liam you are British, Mother’s Day was like two months ago,” one follower commented.

But let’s talk about the REAL star of the show — baby Bear! Back when he was born, Liam and the former X Factor judge had some conflicting opinions about what to name him. But after “getting to know him” a little more, the couple mutually decided on Bear…or so we thought. Turns out, naming him after an animal was entirely Cheryl’s idea. “I wasn’t going to fight her about it,” he explained to The Sun. “She’s the one who’s done all the work, isn’t she?” Good point, Liam, good point.

HollywoodLifers, did Liam’s Mother’s Day message melt your heart? How are YOU celebrating today?

