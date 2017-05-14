Travis Scott Introduces Kylie Jenner To His Family — They’re ‘Committed’ To Each Other

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have taken things to the next level and gone exclusive! The rapper even brought her to meet his family in Texas, according to an exciting new report! Are they moving too fast?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, 25, have been on fire lately and became an exclusive couple! The duo reportedly decided to officially date after they were spotted kicking off their romance at Coachella in April, according to TMZ. Kylie has apparently already met Travis’s family too! She has been spending a ton of time with Travis in his hometown Houston, Texas. They even checked out a party together after a Rockets basketball game on Thursday, May 11, sources told the news outlet.

This new relationship has reportedly made Kylie see how different things were with her ex Tyga, 27. “Tyga‘s such a user and being with Travis had made Kylie see that,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife. “Travis is so low-key, and doesn’t want to be seen. Where as every time she’s with Tyga, he’s always trying to go someplace loud where there’s a lot of people so he can be seen with her and get the paparazzi to take pictures of them together.” Kylie might have needed time away from the spotlight with Travis in Houston to really see how much she liked him.

Kylie reportedly knew that she didn’t want someone who was only with her to get photographed. “Kylie heard him rap that he’s poppin’ and that’s why the paparazzi photograph him,” the source told us after Kylie reportedly heard Tyga’s new diss track on May 11th. “The real reason anyone cares about him is because of her and she’s finally realized that,” the insider said. Kylie has definitely got to move on from Tyga, but has she gone right into another relationship too quickly?



HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis are moving too fast? Take our quiz above and tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.