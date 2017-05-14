Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Care About Travis Scott’s Arrest — She ‘Loves His Bad Boy Image’

REX/Shutterstock

Maybe nice guys do finish last, at least in Kylie Jenner’s eyes. Surprisingly, the reality star doesn’t care one bit about Travis Scott’s May 13 arrest. Why? Because she ‘loves his bad boy image,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Travis Scott‘s, 25, trouble with the law has Kylie Jenner, 19, all hot and bothered! Seriously, the fact that he got arrested on May 13 is a huge turn on for the reality star! “Kylie couldn’t care less about Travis’ arrest — she thinks his whole bad boy image is super sexy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not like he killed anyone, or even did anything illegal as far as she’s concerned. She loves that Travis is so edgy and that he pushes the envelope, it’s really hot. She loves the danger and excitement that comes with dating a rapper.”

As we previously told you, the “Antidote” hitmaker was taken away in handcuffs after reportedly starting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor, and disorderly conduct in the middle of his Rogers, Arkansas concert. Unfortunately this isn’t the first time one of Travis’ shows have gotten out of control. In early May, the hip-hop star encouraged his fans to JUMP from the second story balcony into the mosh pit. Needless to say it didn’t end well for one lucky guy who jumped from the THIRD story balcony and winding up breaking his back and possibly his leg. Ouch!

But hey, if Kylie likes playing with dynamite, who are we to judge? “She thinks it’s a part of being a rapper and dating one,” the source continues. “She loves all the danger and excitement that comes with it.” The same could even be said of her past romance with Tyga! The “Rack City” rapper frequently got into trouble with the law (or his former landlord) for financial reasons. Head this warning though, Kylie, if you mess with fire — you’ll eventually get burned.

