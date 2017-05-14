Julianne Hough’s Jumpsuit At Miss USA Pageant: Wows In White

Patrick Prather

Julianne Hough’s jumpsuit at the Miss USA pageant was one of our fave looks of the night, as she looked like a blonde bombshell in the flared silhouette, that came complete with a cape. How major was her look?

Julianne Hough, 28, brought her fashion A-game to the 2017 Miss USA pageant on May 14, where she made a major entrance at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in an incredibly chic jumpsuit. The silhouette was simply stunning on the star, as she rocked the red carpet to perfection at the event in Las Vegas, all thanks to the flowing, cape-like silhouette that cascaded behind her. Julianne is always one to watch on the red carpet and we love her daring, versatile sense of style — she’s always switching it up, especially with her amazing outfits on Dancing with the Stars, and her latest look is no exception.

In a sea of gowns, her jumpsuit totally stood out. Julianne was the hostess with the mostess as she wowed in the white-hot number that featured flared pants and a black belt — a fitting choice for the bride-to-be! The silhouette featured a single strap, drawing attention to her svelte shoulders, and she polished off the look as she styled her blonde hair in a side-braid. Prior to hitting the main event, she took to Instagram to show off her look, all while she flipped up the cape to display the gorgeous silhouette in all its glory as she held her hands up.

Along with Julianne, Ashley Graham also hosted the major event and she looked just as glam in a plunging green gown. While we can’t get enough of Julianne’s latest look, what did you think of her sexy jumpsuit? Did you love it as much as we did? Check it out above, be sure to see all the stunning photos from the main event, and let us know!

