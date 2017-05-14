Julianne Hough Rocks Summery Side Braid & Smokey Eye At Miss USA 2017 Competition

Courtesy of Miss USA

Julianne Hough was the host with the most when it came to her beauty look at the Miss USA competition on May 14! She looked absolutely stunning with a cool twisted braid and smokey eyeshadow. We’ve broken down her hair and makeup right here!

Julianne Hough, 28, was total goals at the 2017 Miss USA competition on May 14 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada! We want to copy her platinum twisted side braid ASAP, and you can bet we’ll be experimenting with skinny black hair ties to try and get the exact effect. Her lush eyelashes and peachy eyeshadow were also totally covetable, and together, it was the perfect summer look.

Celeb makeup artist Spencer Barnes is the one responsible for Julianne’s look, and he used luxe Sigma beauty products, including the Eye Shadow Palette in Warm Neutrals, to pull it off. So gorgeous! Check out a snap of all of the goodies he used below:

Gearing up for a day at #MissUSA with #SigmaBeauty. I'm loving the best of #sigmabrushes in #rose gold – perfect tools for application on the perfect host #JulianneHough A post shared by SPENCER BARNES (@spencerbarnesla) on May 14, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

