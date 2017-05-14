Hannah Jeter Shows Off Bump In Tight Dress Supporting Derek At Number Retirement

REX/Shutterstock

She’s got that maternal glow! At nine months pregnant, model Hannah Jeter looked absolutely stunning in a cream-colored, body-hugging dress at hubby Derek’s jersey retirement ceremony inside Yankee Stadium in New York on May 14. Check out her outfit!

Curse those model genetics! Even at nine months pregnant, Hannah Jeter, 27, still looks way hotter than most of us do in a two-piece bikini after eating a couple of tacos on our cheat day. Stepping out in New York City to support Derek Jeter, 42, at his jersey retirement ceremony, the Sports Illustrated stunner dazzled in a cream-colored, turtleneck dress that flaunted her curves — and growing baby bump — in all the right places! Hannah paired her look with a rose overcoat, nude heels, and styled her hair in a high ponytail. Meanwhile, Derek looked ruggedly handsome in an ocean blue suit with a white shirt underneath.

As much as we’d love to talk about fashion all day, this Yankees Stadium ceremony is really about Derek’s athletic career. The world famous shortstop, who retired in 2014, played for the New York Yankees for TWENTY seasons, reaching a batting average of 0.310 and scoring 260 home runs total. No wonder he’s considered one of their star players! As of May 14, Derek will officially be the LAST Yankees player to ever wear the number 2 on their jersey. And because it’s Mother’s Day today, the MLB athlete’s mother received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Captain. Forever immortalized. pic.twitter.com/0BPYp43Hiy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 14, 2017

📷's: Derek and Hannah Jeter's drive to Yankee Stadium. #JeterNight pic.twitter.com/wwgLMap5JT — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 14, 2017

Just in case you missed the ceremony, it began with close friends and family sharing heartwarming stories of Derek. The audience got to enjoy a reel of his most memorable highlights before the unveiling of a gold plaque that read, Derek Sanderson Jeter — The Captain. The plague will be put on display at Monument Park towards the back of the Yankee Stadium. That’s where Babe Ruth‘s plague also sits! Hannah looked beyond proud of her husband as she stood next to him on the baseball field!

