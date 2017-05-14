HAIM Slays Performance Of ‘Want You Back’ Dressed In Denim On ‘Saturday Night Live’

REX/Shutterstock

All the best things come in threes. Ahead of their highly-anticipated second album, the sisters of HAIM made their ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut with ‘Right Now’ and ‘Want You Back.’ Their performance is a total must-see, so check out the video below!

Get ready pop music fans, we’re about to hear a whole lot more from HAIM! The Los Angeles-based girl group, made up of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, have been hard at work over the past few months preparing their second studio album titled Something To Tell You. Now, it’s clear to see that all those long hours in the recording studio paid off. The ladies debuted “Right Now” and “Want You Back” on Saturday Night Live, two tracks from their upcoming project that we just can’t get enough of.

Prior to their SNL performance, the sisters dropped the FULL track list to Something To Tell You. Some of the song titles include “Kept Me Crying,” “Little Of Your Love,” and “Walking Away.” We definitely see a love theme forming. HAIM’s forthcoming album seems to revolve around both having love and eventually losing it — something their millions of female fans can all relate to. Music fans will never forget the group’s debut single “The Wire” that essentially put them on the map.

HAIM is also incredibly famous for one other major reason, but it has nothing to do with music. Rumor has it that Este, Danielle, and Alana were responsible for setting up Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris in 2015. The Scottish DJ and the blonde pop star were actually seen flaunting adorable PDA in the middle of a HAIM concert. See, good music has the power to make two people fall head over heels!

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy HAIM’s performance on SNL? What’s your favorite song?

