BRB, currently raiding Gigi Hadid’s closet! The supermodel may be the most fashionable woman in New York right now, as she strolled through the city in a punk rock outfit that perfectly matched boyfriend Zayn Malik’s. Could they BE more in sync?

Seriously, you could spend all freakin’ day at the mall and STILL not find a look as cool as Gigi Hadid‘s, 22, and Zayn Malik‘s, 24. While strolling hand-in-hand in New York City, Gigi and Zayn both stopped traffic in edgy, punk rock outfits that transport us to London in the 1960’s. The blonde beauty rocked a leather jacket with cropped skinny jeans and a bright pink purse for a pop of color. To match his girlfriend, the tattooed heartthrob looked gothic in a pink shirt, a heavy black coat, and dark jeans. CHECK OUT THEIR MATCHING OUTFITS HERE.

It seems we’ve gotten so used to seeing Gigi and Zayn as a pair, that when the Tommy Hilfiger muse attended the Met Gala alone on May 1, it caused quite the stir! Fans were beyond devastated that the British hunk didn’t walk the carpet with her in New York — like they did last year! At the 2016 event, the lovebirds embodied total #RelationshipGoals in their metallic-meets-futuristic outfits. But even without Zayn on her arm this time around, Gigi looked absolutely beautiful at the gala in a beige, asymmetrical dress with a drastic winged eyeliner and a gelled up bun. Don’t worry guys, they DIDN’T break up!

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Zayn wished the blonde bombshell a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible! He spoiled Gigi like a total princess, showering her with kisses, cake, and gorgeous red roses. Surprisingly, she even received a birthday present from The Weeknd, who dated (and then dumped) her younger sister Bella Hadid. Guess there’s no hard feelings in the Hadid family!

HollywoodLifers, would you ever dress to match your significant other like Gigi and Zayn did?

