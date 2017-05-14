Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting First Child Together — We’re ‘Blessed’

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Kevin Hart and wifey Eniko Parrish! The married couple confirmed reports on May 14 that they ARE expecting their first child together — and already know the baby’s gender! Do you think they’re having a boy or a girl?

What a special Mother’s Day this is for Kevin Hart, 37, and Eniko Parrish, 32! The couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale Southern California ceremony in 2016, revealed via Instagram that they are in fact having a baby. The comedian’s heartwarming announcement comes two months after reports speculated that Eniko was pregnant with her first child. “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” he gushed on May 14. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.” OK, but now let’s get to REAL news — are they having a boy or a girl?

DRUM ROLL PLEASE…Kevin and Eniko are having a BOY! The brunette beauty broke the news by taking a sexy mirror selfie in a black sports bra and matching undies that shows the beginning stages of a baby bump. The lovebirds also uploaded a picture of their first sonogram. Fans could not be any happier for the Get Hard actor, who is also a proud father to two other children — Hendrix and Heaven — from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart that ended in 2011. Kevin is a total parenting pro, and will surely have some words of wisdom for Eniko!

As excited as we are about the pregnancy news, we’re not exactly surprised that Kevin is expanding his family. The Philadelphia-native often talks about having more kids and being a devoted family man in his comedy specials like What Now?, Let Me Explain, and This Is The End. Life is like a dream come true right now for the couple! We can’t wait to see more baby bump pics!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Kevin and Eniko will name their baby boy? Pitch ideas below!

