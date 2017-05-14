‘SNL:’ If We Can Pay 1 Million For Melania & Trump To Sleep Separately, We Can Do Healthcare

Courtesy of NBC

Ever wonder where your tax dollars go? Americans pay roughly $1 million a day so that Donald and Melania Trump don’t have to sleep in the same bed. Meanwhile, according to the President, we should be mad about our income going towards healthcare.

Better take your sunglasses off, because SNL Weekend Update just delivered some serious shade on Donald, 70, and Melania Trump‘s, 47, marriage. Every knows that the First Lady and the President don’t sleep in the same bed most nights since he’s in Washington D.C and she’s staying at Trump Tower in NYC. But what most people DON’T know is that it costs roughly $1 million a day to provide secret service and security for her — and that’s coming from OUR tax dollars. Meanwhile, according to Trump, we’re “supposed” to be pissed about our tax dollars going towards health care and free hospital visits.

One of the hottest topics from this week was of course the mysterious firing of Comey. On May 9, Trump released a public letter to the Director of the FBI saying he was “not able to effectively lead the Bureau.” That could be the reason…or it could be the fact that Comey was investigating the President’s ties to Russia. In any case, Trump explained that he was going to fire “showboat” Comey no matter what. “The FBI has been in turmoil; you know that, I know that, everyone knows that,” he said in an interview with NBC‘s Lester Holt. “You take a look at the FBI a year ago. It was in virtual turmoil. It hasn’t recovered from that.”

Then Trump completely changed his tune by saying he asked for Comey’s “loyalty” before firing him. So, which is it? Was Comey a horrible FBI Director, or, did Trump want to work with him and confide in him? With every day comes a new set of accusations, so let’s move on to the part where Trump accused Comey of “spying” on him. “There’s a big thing going on which is spying, you can call it anything you want – the unmasking and the spying – and to me that’s the big story right now,” he raved in the NBC interview.

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite joke from tonight’s Weekend Update?

