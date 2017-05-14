Courtesy of NBC

Donald Trump has a heart after all! In fear of being replaced by Sarah Huckabee, a desperate Sean Spicer begged the President to keep his job as Press Secretary — and ended up MAKING OUT with him in sheer gratitude. Watch their passionate moment below!

Sean Spicer, 45, is no longer hiding “among” the bushes. Just to be clear, he wasn’t hiding “in” them — Spicer was very clear about having that detail changed in the original report by The Washington Post. With Spicer currently sitting in the hot seat, who better than SNL host Melissa McCarthy to troll his sheepish behavior? In this SNL skit, the White House Press Secretary begs Donald Trump not to fire him and replace him with Sarah Huckabee. When the President agrees to keep Spicer on board, they engage in a full on MAKE OUT SESSION!

The sketch was definitely hilarious, but it also hit the nail on the head in so many political ways. Namely regarding the mysterious James Comey firing earlier this week. As soon as the FBI Director unexpectedly stepped down from his position (around the same time that he discovered ties between Trump and Russia), Spicer went missing for a few days leaving Huckabee to take his place on the White House podium. Reporters trolled him for literally hiding next to some bushes instead of addressing the press and answering questions.

Leading up to tonight’s episode, the Bridesmaids actress posted a Boomerang video of herself dressed as Spicer on Instagram. The caption simply read, “Straight out da bushes” and showed Melissa standing at the top of the Empire State Building in NYC. The movie star was also seen standing on a MOVING PODIUM that rolled through the bustling streets. Staying true to Spicer’s short-fused temper, Melissa shouted “come on, come on” repeatedly at pedestrians and stand-still traffic. Raise your hand if you’re dressing up as Spicer for Halloween this year!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think it’s weird that Spicer was hiding in the bushes when reporters tried to talk to him?

