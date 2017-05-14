Derek Jeter’s Yankees Number Retired: See MLB Legend’s Emotional Reaction

Courtesy of Twitter

Legend! After 20 incredible years with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter is getting the ultimate thank you from the organization by having his number two officially retired on May 14. We’ve got more on his emotional reaction during the ceremony, right here.

Not a dry eye in the house! Derek Jeter’s, 42, number retirement ceremony was so incredibly moving that plenty of fans had to break out the tissues at Yankee Stadium, as his number two will ever be worn by another player. The pre-game event before the team’s game against the Houston Astros on May 14 paid tribute to his incredible two decades with the team, bringing home five World Series titles in a career spent entirely with the Yankees. New York’s favorite son was back on the field once against since his last game on Sept. 28, 2014, after which he retired as one of the greatest players of all time.

The 42-year-old was accompanied by his pregnant wife Hannah, 27, and after a retrospective of his incredible career was played on the big screens, he gave the most heartfelt speech ever. Derek thanked his family and fans for always supporting him both “on and off the field.” “I want to thank you guys for pushing me, challenging me, and most importantly, embracing me since day one.”

The future Hall of Famer not only brought home five national titles for the Yankees during his stellar career, he was also a 14 time All-Star, World Series MVP, earned five Golden Glove Awards as shortstop, five silver slugger awards and captained the team from 2003 until his final season in 2014. To say he is not the ULTIMATE Yankee of all time would be an understatement. And he did it all with class, great sportsmanship and such a positive attitude. To have his single digit number retired, he joins the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio.

In honor of his number retirement, the team wore special patches with him in his number two uniform on their hats during batting practice, then switched over to a grey and pink version in honor of Mother’s Day and breast cancer awareness that also included the logo. The team even played in pink pinstripes with his number on it, the last time it will ever be on the field at Yankees stadium. Following the ceremony, his number was enshrined in Monument Park on the stadium ground, there for all of eternity alongside the most elite Yankees players in history. This was without question the most epic number retirement ceremony to ever take place in Major League Baseball, but it was SO well deserved!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Derek’s retirement ceremony? Did it make you cry?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.