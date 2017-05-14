‘Walking Dead’ Star Christian Serratos Shares 1st Pic Of Newborn On Mother’s Day

Courtesy of Instagram

Surprise, Christian Serratos is a brand new mom! ‘The Walking Dead’ star, who announced her pregnancy only two months ago, shared a first picture of her precious newborn baby on the most fitting occasion of all — Mother’s Day! Check it out!

Huge congratulations are in order for Christian Serratos, 26, and boyfriend David Boyd, 29! The Walking Dead actress quietly welcomed a baby girl recently, and chose to share the amazing news with fans on Mother’s Day 2017. “Happy Mother’s Day from little W and me,” she captioned the heartwarming Instagram picture, while simultaneously dropping a huge hint about her baby’s mysterious name. The makeup free selfie was taken in a white, cloud-like bed, which is exactly where every mother should be relaxing on this special day.

As surprised as we are to hear of Christian’s birth, it’s not completely out of character for her to keep things in her personal life a secret. It was only two months ago in April that the television actress, who plays badass Rosita on The Walking Dead, went public with her pregnancy announcement. This is the first child for both Christian and David, the lead singer of rock group New Politics who she’s been dating for a little over three years now.

Now that Christian has embarked on a new chapter in her life, fans of the hit AMC show are wondering if her character will be killed off so that she can enjoy maternity leave. If you’re all caught up on recent episodes, you’ll agree that now is a pivotal time for Rosita and Sasha (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) as they team up for a one-way mission to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s character). “It’s a one-way ticket for both of us,” Rosita tells Sasha towards the end of season 7. Ugh, we don’t know if we’re ready to say goodbye to more people!

HollywoodLifers, how cute is that first picture of Christian and her newborn baby? Comment below!

