Brett Eldredge Serenades Beauties Of Miss USA Pageant With ‘The Long Way’

Courtesy of Fox

Swoon! Country star Brett Eldredge knows how make a lady blush and he brought great big smiles to the contestants in the 2017 Miss USA pageant on May 14. He thrilled the beauties with his gorgeous ballad ‘The Long Way.’

Brett Eldredge had THE most perfect song when it came to performing at the 2017 Miss USA pageant on May 14. His gorgeous hit “The Long Way” could have helped describe the journey the fifty beauties had gone through to make it to Las Vegas and boy were the contestants loving every minute of it. The handsome 31-year-old country crooner looked delicious and dapper in a full black tuxedo with a white tie as and the lovely ladies of the contest showed off their beautiful evening gowns while strutting across the stage.

Miss USA loves you, @BrettEldredge. And to our Top 10? You're the queens with the silver crowns. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/n0KAhOoNFh — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Brett’s third studio album is due out on Aug. 4, and he’s so excited about the self-titled LP. “It’s the most I’ve ever worked on a record, even more than my first album, I think,” Brett told Billboard. “I think it crushes all my other ones.” It will include 12 tracks and he debuted the cover art on May 9 that featured him gazing into our eyes while wearing a sexy pair of jeans and a jacket. Ooh la la!

“I feel like I know what I can try and what I can’t — but I probably still will try it,” he laughed. “Because I have really special fans and a record label that lets me make what I want to make. I think that it shows in this album, and it’s way more in-depth from a perspective of where I’m at with love and with heartbreak. It’s just another level of my personality and melody and lyric. I’ve never gotten this deep before, and I’m excited to go this deep.” Ooh, we can’t wait to hear it and the way he thrilled the Miss USA contestants and audience shows how he can sure rev up a crowd.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Brett’s performance at the Miss USA pageant? Are you stoked for his new album?

