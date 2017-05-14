‘Baywatch’ Premiere: Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron & More Sizzle On Miami Red Carpet

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Beach bunnies and hunky guys in swim trunks get ready, cause your soon-to-be fave film is about to hit theaters! The ‘Baywatch’ premiere took place in Miami on May 13 and the drool-worthy pics of cast members like Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra are to die for!

Man, do fake lifeguards clean up good! The cast of the soon-to-be summer blockbuster Baywatch looked totally on point as they arrived at the film’s premiere in Miami, Florida on May 13. While Zac Efron, 29, opted for a snazzy blue suit, his co-star Alexandria Daddario, 31, went all out in a silver lace gown. Though the two did not come together (Alexandria brought her sister Catherine as her date) they did meet up once they got to the event.

Rumors of a romance between Zac and Alexandria have been swirling for months, but an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY not to read too much into their flirtatious behavior. “There is nothing official between the two, they are just enjoying all the hoopla surrounding people thinking they are a couple because it only gets the word out more on Baywatch… when it comes to them as an official couple that is not something that is happening right now.”

But, hey, let’s not forget about the rest of the amazing cast members and stars from the TV series who were at the premiere, including Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Hannibal Buress, David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Charlotte McKinney, Belinda, and Izabel Goulart.

The epic film follows the story of lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne) as he clashes with a cocky new recruit (Zac). But soon they have to work together to investigate a local criminal plot that poses a threat to the future of the Bay. Based on the trailer alone we know this film is going to be epic!

The flick hits theaters on May 25 and we know we’ll definitely be running there in slow motion wearing our skimpiest Baywatch-inspired swimsuit, with a floatation device in hand, to see it!

