Avril Lavigne Death Hoax: Conspiracy Theory That She Died In 2003 Freaks Out Fans

Now this is creepy. One Twitter user has made a pretty compelling case as to why they believe that punk rocker Avril Lavigne died in 2003 and was replaced by a lookalike. While the conspiracy theory is totally crazy face, it does have some fans on Twitter questioning everything.

Twitter user Givenchyass took to the social media app on May 12 to lay out one of the most insane, yet convincing, conspiracy theories we have ever heard. You ready for this? Okay. Apparently Avril Lavigne, the 32-year-old Canadian punk rocker who stole our hearts in the early 2000s, died in 2003 and has been replaced by a lookalike. Yup, that’s what we’re working with here. And Twitter is going nuts over this new “information.”

So what’s made fans become obsessed with this clearly crazy death hoax? Givenchyass actually makes a pretty convincing case in their 50 plus tweet rant. We know! But they do.

The user discusses, among other things, the evolution of Avril’s career and her switch from the punk rock genre to bubbly pop. Okay, that on it’s own isn’t super weird. It’s not unthinkable that someone could evolve and have their style change. But things get dark. Like, real dark.

Givenchyass goes on to say that Avril was so depressed after her grandfather passed away in the early 2000s and unable to handle the pressure of being so famous, that she hung herself. From that really creepy turn of events, Givenchyass jumps into their argument about how since Avril’s “death” her lookalike, Melissa Vandella, has been posing as her.

“so moving on to 2003,” they tweet. “melissa was still working for avril and avril was about to start working on her next album. tragically, avril’s grandfather passed away and it hurt her so much. he was her bestfriend and her biggest supporter. she basically lost it. she was so distraught, crying on stage and in interviews. she would lock herself in her apartment and write for weeks. on end. finally she finished the songs for the next album and if you’ve heard that album.. you know what I mean when I say it’s depressing. she recorded those songs, having to frequently take breaks in between sessions to cry and calm down. she was absolutely heartbroken.”

Givenchy goes on to say why someone would even think to use Melissa to “continue” Avril’s life after she allegedly killed herself.

“she was at the peak of her career, so it is said that instead of letting the news of her dying go into the media, they used her look alike to live on the rest of ‘avril lavigne’s’ life as her. they already had avril’s recordings of her second album so they decided to release it. ‘they’ referring to her record company. her second album was released, and it was actually avril’s voice so they didn’t worry about melissa having to sing jsut yet.”

avril is dead — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

The user caps off their argument by noting the differences in Avril’s voice and physical appearance since 2003 and decides their argument is rock solid.

“like I’m not saying that avril is dead but,” they tweeted. “avril is dead.”

Following the very long conspiracy laid out before them, fans went crazy on Twitter either agreeing or disagreeing with the death hoax in the most hilarious ways. To see some of the best tweets, including funny memes and quotes about how everything in life is now a lie, check out the gallery above.

Me: y'all are out of your collective tree with these conspiracy theories. Find a hobby. Y'all: #notmyavril Me: pic.twitter.com/rPf6t6inrZ — Splenda Pappy (@caroline_oreo) May 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the conspiracy theory about Avril’s death? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.