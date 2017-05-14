Angelina Jolie’s Sweet Mother’s Day Plans With Maddox, Shiloh & All 6 Kids Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

How does a supermom like Angelina Jolie celebrate Mother’s Day? The actress juggles six adorable children on a regular basis, but on this special occasion, it’s HER turn to be spoiled. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on her family’s plans!

Mother’s Day is basically a national holiday in Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, household. The actress, along with her six kids, usually spend quality time together making arts and crafts and paying homage to all the important women in their lives. “Angie is planning to take the children to visit her mom, Marcheline‘s, grave to mark Mother’s Day,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She still misses her mom each and every day, and it breaks her heart that she never got to meet Vivienne and Knox.” But don’t worry, the Tomb Raider alum has a lot of upbeat things planned as well!

“Mother’s Day is always a fun family affair for Angie,” the source continues. “The kids make her mother cards, gifts, bring her breakfast in bed, and spoil her all day long. She believes that her children are her proudest achievement, and she is grateful for each and everyone of them.” Mother Day’s used to be a sensitive subject for the brunette beauty after Marcheline passed away, but now she likes to view it as a time for reflection, personal growth, and appreciation for her large family.

Speaking of reconnecting with loved ones, did you see that Angie went to dinner with her estranged father, Jon Voight, recently? The First They Killed My Father director took four of her kids out for sushi in Beverly Hills on May 10 where they met up with their grandfather. Ever since splitting from Brad Pitt roughly eight months ago, Angie and Jon have only gotten closer. What better time to reminisce on nice family memories than the week of Mother’s Day?



