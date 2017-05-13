Ava Van Rose: Why Drake Was Hot On Inviting Curvy IG Model On Tour

REX/Shutterstock/Instagram

It’s not every day that Drake treats a beautiful woman to a six-week, all expenses paid tour around the world. But there was something special about IG model Ava Van Rose that made the rapper bring her along. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

It’s no secret that Drake, 30, loves hanging out with sexy ladies on his down time, but to whisk one away on tour for 6 weeks straight is a totally different matter! Clearly there’s something different and unique about Ava Van Rose, who alleged that the rapper invited her to join his troupe over Instagram. Turns out, it was actually Drake’s FRIEND who “was really into her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that his buddy “failed to seal the deal” with Ava.

Like a gentleman, the “Portland” hitmaker respected the bro code and made no passes at Ava during their trip. “Drake didn’t sleep with her,” the source continues. “That’s not his bag. He enjoyed hanging out with her, though, and thought she was a cool chick.” At this point we know what you’re wondering…how did Drake and the Irish hottie even meet in the first place? Do they have mutual famous friends? Not exactly, their friendship all began at a local show in her home country.

Ava claims that the Toronto-native’s bodyguard personally invited her to a concert in Ireland. “He texted me saying I was one of the prettiest girls he’d ever seen and that he worked for Drake,” she explained to The Sun. “I thought it was a catfish straight away, but no he was genuine. We had a great night and then they asked me to join them on tour, so I said yeah.” It’s as simple as that. We can’t exactly blame Ava for accepting such a kickass invitation! A girl’s gotta travel, right?

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Drake brought Ava on tour with him?

