‘SNL: Who Would Be The Perfect Choices To Play James Comey & Sarah Huckabee?

So far we’ve got Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, but who would play James Comey and Sarah Huckabee in this week’s ‘Saturday Night Live?’ Here are some hilarious suggestions, please take note NBC.

Remember when Darrell Hammond played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live? It seems like a million years ago! Honestly, we can hardly remember a time when Alec Baldwin wasn’t making a perfect impression of the President. And just when we thought the guest spots couldn’t get any wilder or far-fetched, we’re introduced to Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. Who could have predicted that?! With the James Comey firing being such a hot topic, the cast of SNL will definitely discuss it in this week’s episode. The only question is, who’s going to play the former FBI Director?

Let’s look at the SNL cast first. The most likely member is Beck Bennett, who famously played a shirtless Vladimir Putin in previous episodes. Mikey Day could also do it since they have roughly the same hair color. But now let’s think about special guests. Will Ferrell is an obvious choice, since he has tons of SNL experience, made a huge splash at Samantha Bee‘s Not The White House Correspondents Dinner special, and his USC commencement speech is all the rage right now.

Let’s move on to Sarah Huckabee, the American political aide who filled in for Spicer at the White House podium this week. From the SNL crew, Cecily Strong is a solid contender with her dark hair, brown eyes, and wide smile. We’d love to see veteran Sarah Silverman do an impression, and we’d literally give up our first born child to see Tina Fey make an appearance. Regardless of who makes the cut, we know that they’ll put on a groundbreaking performance!

HollywoodLifers, who would YOU like to see play Huckabee and Comey on SNL? Pitch your ideas below!

