Ava Van Rose: What To Know About The Busty Model That Drizzy Whisked Away On Tour

Ava Van Rose is the talk of the town now that she’s revealed she was allegedly Drake’s companion for six weeks while he was on tour! But who is Ava and what makes her tick? The Instagram model has a lot more going for her than what meets the eye.

Ava Van Rose is the woman Drake, 30, allegedly took on tour with him for six whole weeks after checking her out on Instagram. The aspiring model told The Sun how she was invited to Drake’s concert by his bodyguard on Drake’s behalf.

Ava said Drake (who is currently in the middle of some serious baby mama drama) was so into her upon their first in person meeting that he invited her to hang with him backstage for over a month on his tour! Here’s everything we know about the busty beauty so far.

1. She’s got the luck of the Irish.

Ava is an Irish lass! The gorgeous raven haired Instagram model is from Dublin and proud of it! The concert she met Drake at was even on her home turf!

2. She is a fan of luxury and major labels.

Ava is always posting pictures to Instagram of her fave Chanel purses, oysters, and Dom Perignon champagne. She clearly loves the finer things in life. She also has a link to her Amazon Wish List in her Instagram profile so you can see what new accessories from Michael Kors and Christian Louboutin she’s eyeing right now.

3. She’s really into tanning.

Ava definitely has a certain glow to her and part of that is probably because she goes tanning so often! Ava shares a ton of pictures of her wearing barely there clothing or going full on nude in the tanning bed!

4. She’s a big Nicki Minaj fan.

Ava shares lots of pics of Nicki Minaj, 34, all done up and lyrics from her songs. It’s a weird coincidence that Ava finds Nicki so inspiring because Drake and Nicki are so close! We wonder if he can introduce them!

5. She prioritizes fitness.

As an aspiring model, it looks like Ava really tries to keep to a strict fitness routine. She posts a lot of photos of her working out at the gym and is a self described “fitness fanatic.”

