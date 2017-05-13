USA Vs. Latvia: Live Stream The Ice Hockey World Championships Game

REX/Shutterstock

Team USA keeps rolling on through the 2017 Ice Hockey World Championships and their next opponent is Latvia. We’ve got your way to live stream the game on May 13 at 6:15am EST.

USA! USA! Our players are crushing it at the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championships. After a decisive 3-0 shutout against Italy on May 10, next up is Team Latvia on May 13. So far they’ve only lost one game in the tournament during their opener against Germany by a score of 2-1. They went on to demolish Denmark in a 7-2 win then squeaked past a tough Swedish team 4-3. Hopefully they can keep their winning ways alive with victory over Latvia.

New York Islanders star Brock Nelson, 25, was the hero in their match-up against the Italians, scoring twice in their 3-0 shutout. He scored early on in the first period and went on to put up another goal in the second. His NY teammate Anders Lee, 26, sealed the win minutes later with his score on a power play, while the Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin, 20, had two assists.

Fortunately for U.S. goaltender Jimmy Howard, the game against the Italians was a quiet one for him, as he earned the shutout with a mere nine saves. In their brutal game against Sweden he had 39 saves, so that must have been such a relief. Team USA had 32 shots on the Italians on their road to victory. “They’re tough to play against,” U.S head coach Jeff Blashill said of Team Italy. “Our guys kept with it and made enough plays to win the game and that’s the important thing.” The USA plays in a Group A preliminary round that includes Denmark, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Russia, Slovakia and Sweden.

