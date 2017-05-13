Toluca Vs. Santos Laguna Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Quarter-Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Toluca may have already secured their spot in the 2017 Clausura semi-finals. The Diablos Rojos smacked Santos Laguna in the first leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals. They’ll face off in the second leg on May 13, so tune in at 10:00 PM ET to see what happens.

For a moment during the initial meeting between Deportivo Toluca F.C. and Santos Laguna, things weren’t looking too bad for Los Guerreros. Yet, when the final whistle blew during the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinals, the Diablos Rojos walked out of Estadio Corona with a 4-1 victory. Now, as the series heads to Estadio Nemesio Diez, Santos Laguna needs some divine intervention to overcome this devilish predicament. It looks bad for Los Guerreros, but anything can happen.

Toluca’s Gabriel Hauche opened up the scoring in the first match, nailing a header at the 14th minute, per ESPN FC. For the rest of the half, the two teams seemed evenly matched. Santos Jonathan Rodriguez even scored the equalizer at minute 53. Sadly for Santos, it wasn’t long before the Devils reclaimed the lead. Enrique Triverio connected by a pass from Pablo Barrientos to shoot the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

A 2-1 loss wouldn’t be such a bad fate for Santos, as they could easily overcome the deficit in the second leg and win on aggregate. Except – the game wasn’t over just yet. As if they were driving nails into the coffin of Santos Laguna’s championship dreams, both Fernando Uribe and Carlos Esquivel scored in the twilight minutes of the match. Despite a last minute push from Santos to salvage the game, it wasn’t enough. Cuatro a Uno, amigos.

However, the Santos aren’t dead yet. The team has one of the strongest centre-back duos in Carlos Izquierdoz and Nestor Araujo, according to ESPN FC. While they were muted in the first leg, they may come out roaring in this next game. If the defense, which was one of the best in Liga MX, can get their act together, they may be able to hold Toluca to a clean sheet.

Do you think Santos Laguna can come back, HollywoodLIfers? Or do you think that not even a miracle can save them from Los Diablos Rojos?

