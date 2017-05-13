Monterrey Vs. Tigres UANL Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Quater-Final Online

It’s time for round two! Tigres UANL took a huge lead in the Liga Mx’s Clausura quarterfinals, trouncing C.F. Monterrey in the first leg. Monterrey will need a miracle during their May 13 match. The action kicks off at 8:00 PM ET so don’t miss this second ‘Clásico Regiomontano’

In the first matchup between these bitter rivals, Tigres UANL mauled Monterrey, leaving Los Rayados a complete wreck. The score was 4-1 when the final buzzer rang throughout Estadio Universitario, meaning that Monterrey has its work cut out for them. The Rayados will at least have the home field advantage, as the Tigers will meet Monterrey at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer, This game is going to be wild so fans should not miss a second.

Gignac (aka André-Pierre Gignac, 31) scored a brace during this match, knocking in the first point in the game’s 20th minute. He’d use his head to bash in a screaming header on the 69 th minute, the third point for Tigres after Jesus Duenas, 28, scored just before halftime. Jesus would come back in the very end, putting Tigres up 4-1 after Monterrey’s José María Basanta, 33, scored the only goal for Rayados in this Clasico.

This was the 11 th edition of Clasico Regio, and it handed Tigres a 39-38 lead in the series, according to ESPN FC. Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed, 47, put the hammer down on the offense, shifting the team to a more attacking formation. Clearly, it backfired, as Tigres shredded Monterrey’s plans. If that wasn’t bad enough, Aldo de Nigris, 33, was sent off a mere five minutes after coming onto the pitch, receiving a red card for “violent conduct.”

For Monterrey to advance in the Liga MX Clausura tournament, they’ll have to put up 3 points while keeping Tigres from scoring. That much-needed away goal will be the tie-breaker if Rayados end up 4-4 on aggregate. Yet, if UANL scores at all during this match, it’s likely all over for Monterrey.

Do you think Monterrey can pull off the miracle, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think Tigres are too tough to beat?