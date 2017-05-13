Arsenal Vs. Stoke City Live Stream — Watch Premier League Soccer Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game on! Arsenal will be traveling to Britannia Stadium for an exciting Premier League duel with the Stoke City squad. Catch Alexis Sanchez and all of the Gunnars online here on May 13th at 12:30pm EST.

Stoke City have their pride to play for in this late season Premier League home game against Arsenal. In their last meeting, on Dec. 10th, 2016, the Gunnars bested Stoke City 3-1. In that game, Arsenal came from behind after Stoke City struck first with a goal from Charlie Adam at the 29 minute mark in the first half. Then Theo Walcott tied the bugger up at the 42 minute mark with a goal which was followed up by two more unanswered scores. The win was enough to extend Arsenal’s unbeaten streak to 14 games. Arsenal are in fifth place on the Premier League table as they head into this match against a 13th place angry Stoke City team.

1️⃣2️⃣ years ago today… Arsenal 7️⃣-0️⃣ Everton pic.twitter.com/XENQrTbMt6 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 11, 2017

In their last game, on May 6th against Bournemouth, Stoke City mustered up 2 goals to match their opponents for a draw. In that battle, Stoke City jumped out to an early lead when Lys Mousset scored in the 33rd minute of the match. Junior Stanislas tied up that game in the 62nd minute stifling the Stoke City fans. A second pair of goals between each team finished up that game for Stoke City who have to look back to the middle of April for their last win which came against Hull City 3-1 on April 15th. A win for Stoke City would go a long way against this tough Arsenal club. Good luck to both teams!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this game? Can the Gunnars get the win on the road or will Stoke City get more balls in the net? Let us know who you think will win this late season Premier League game!

