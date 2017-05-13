Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Dating Him Has Made Her Realize Tyga Was Just Using Her

Courtesy of NBA

Kylie Jenner is not messing around anymore. The star has moved on from Tyga and is loving her new man Travis Scott now more than ever. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Ky is appreciating Travis so much because she realizes Tyga was just using her for fame!

“Tyga‘s such a user and being with Travis [Scott] had made [Kylie Jenner] see that,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how Kylie, 19, feels about her new relationship. “Travis is so low-key, and doesn’t want to be seen. Where as every time she’s with Tyga, he’s always trying to go someplace loud where there’s a lot of people so he can be seen with her and get the paparazzi to take pictures of them together.”

That definitely doesn’t sound romantic to us at all! Even though Kylie is famous and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan put their lives out there for the world’s to see on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there are surely still times when she wants to be alone with her love! Now that she and Tyga, 27, are over she has been seen in public regularly with her new beau Travis, 25, but maybe Kylie likes the way he handles it better.

On May 11, Tyga recorded a sizzling new diss track in the studio that was full of lyrics obviously directed at Kylie. “Yeah, Kylie heard him rap that he’s poppin’ and that’s why the paparazzi photograph him,” the insider said, noting that Kylie thinks Travis is a far better rapper. “The real reason anyone cares about him is because of her and she’s finally realized that.”

