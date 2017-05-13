Travis Scott Thinks Tyga Is ‘Pitiful’ — It’s Time To ‘Man Up & Move On’ From Kylie Jenner

REX/Shutterstock

It’s a clash of the rappers! Travis Scott thinks Tyga is beyond ‘pitiful’ and childish after hearing his latest freestyle diss track, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Kylie Jenner’s new boyfriend wants her ex to ‘man up and move on’ for good.

If a catfight is between two women, then would you call this Tyga, 27, and Travis Scott, 25, feud a dogfight? “Travis thinks Tyga’s diss track is just pathetic,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks it shows how desperate and butt sore he is. Travis actually loves that Tyga’s hurting over Kylie [Jenner], and that she’s HIS woman now. It’s pretty pitiful that her ex isn’t able to just let it go. The best man won, and Tyga needs to man up, accept that, and move on.” We definitely sense some bad blood brewing between the rappers.

Channeling his hurt emotions into something creative, the “Rack City” rapper returned to the recording studio on May 11. Tyga debuted some explicit new lyrics that describe a “super star” woman crawling back to him — even if her legs are cut off. Fans are convinced that he’s rapping about Kylie, 19, and her new man. If that was Tyga’s attempt at sending a nasty message to the reality star, it definitely got lost in translation because her only response was to laugh hysterically. In fact, she “nearly died” from laughing so hard.

“She thinks he’s out of his mind because every time they break up, including this last time, he’s the one who’s always blowing her up, texting and emailing her and blowing up her DMs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kylie and Tyga used to be one of those couples who always broke up and made up the next day. They ended things on FOURA different occasions, but now that she’s dating Travis, she can’t imagine revisiting the past.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga should stop writing diss tracks and take the high road?

