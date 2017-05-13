T.I. & Tiny: Her Hot Body Makeover & Sky-Rocketing Career Are ‘Really Getting To Him’

Courtesy of Instagram

She’s on a roll! After Tiny showed off her sexy revenge body and teased the possibility of her own reality show, T.I. couldn’t help but notice his ex. Even though he pretends not to care, all of these life changes are ‘getting to him.’ Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is working on building her own empire after her heartbreaking split with rapper T.I., 36. She’s reportedly starting filming a solo reality show and hitting the gym to achieve her dream body. Now that she’s shining so bright and pursuing her goals to the fullest, her ex can’t look away! “Tiny is on top of her game,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Instead of staying home crying over her split with T.I. and his relationship with Bernice [Burgos], she’s getting motivated. She’s working out and getting her fitness on lock.”

“She’s also putting more effort into her style than ever,” our insider added. “Tiny looks absolutely amazing and T.I. is noticing. Not only that but she’s making serious career moves. She’s working on her own show and has a number of other projects in the works. She guided T.I. through his career for years and now she’s using those smarts to help herself. Everything is clicking for Tiny now and T.I. is noticing. Even though he pretends he doesn’t care, her life and body makeover are really getting to him.” After her recent bootylicious pic, we bet he’s missing Tiny like crazy!

Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they rekindled their romance before parting ways again. It looks like the rapper is doing his best to adjust to the single life, as he was seen making it rain at ACES nightclub in New York City on May 11. TIP was reportedly joined by his alleged mistress Bernice for the special occasion, further fueling rumors of a possible romance between the two.

T.I. made it clear he was ready to ditch his ball and chain in a shocking radio interview on Apr. 11. “In my life, there will be two different things. There will be people, place and things that help me get there, and there will be people, place and things that deter me,” he said. “Marriage and what marriage means…is just going to distract me.” It looks like they’re both ready for a new chapter!

