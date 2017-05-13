Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Gets Completely Naked For Vogue Brazil Cover

Hot stuff! Kristen Stewart is one lucky lady as her girlfriend Stella Maxwell is showing off her sizzling naked body and it is flawless. We’ve got her nude cover of ‘Vogue Brazil,’ right here.

Yowza! Stella Maxwell is one of the sexiest models in the world and is not afraid to bare it all. The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a chunky silver necklace and nothing else to grace the upcoming cover of Vogue Brazil. In a full frontal nude shot, she uses her left hand to cover up her down-there privates while the lettering on her name hides her right nipple and her crossed right arm covers up her left one. Her body is completely flawless and girlfriend Kristen Stewart, 27, has got to be the envy of so many men — and some women — that she’s the one who gets to cuddle up to it.

Her face is absolutely stunning, so much that it almost makes us look away from the rest of her naked bod. Stella’s pouty pink lips go perfectly with her smokey eye as she smolders a look of pure sex into the camera. She was shot for the magazine by famed fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura, who is known for his arty style and has worked with many other top models for international Vogue layouts over the years.

Kristen and Stella have been together for five months now, and things are really heating up for the couple as they’re already shacking up! “They have moved in together,” a source close to Stella revealed to Us Weekly. The ladies have reportedly been sharing Kristen’s four-bedroom Los Angeles pad, and the model “spends all of her time there,” the insider said. “They’re both so busy with work,” the source explained,” but try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her.” What’s not to love about a beauty like Stella!

