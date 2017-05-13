Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Pregnancy Rumors – Why Sel Is Laughing Them Off

REX/Shutterstock

Rumors have been swirling that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are already expecting a bundle of joy. However HollywoodLife has learned the truth about the situation and why Selena’s not letting the stories bother her one bit!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, cannot get enough of each other, but they’re reportedly in no rush to get too serious. “Selena is totally laughing about all the pregnancy and baby rumors. She and Abe have no desire, or intention, of starting a family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are both way too young,” the insider added. Sel and Abel both definitely have plenty to keep them busy and time to plan if they decide they want little ones in the future.

“Sel wouldn’t want to start a family without being a lot more settled, not to mentioned married,” the source said. The super hot couple might not have babies on their brains, but they’ve both been super happy with how things have been going between them. “She and Abe are deliriously happy together, their relationship is so healthy and fulfilling,” the insider told us. They definitely looked completely in love with each other at the MET Gala on May 2. Sel and Abel were all over each other and positively glowed when they were together!

“Selena and Abel are very much together and in love, make no mistake about it. They love each other, and it’s the real deal,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “There is total trust between them and mutual respect; it’s the first really ‘grown up’ relationship that Selena has had, and for the first time ever she feels calm and stable. She trusts him fully, and he trusts her. They’re in a really good place.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will be together forever? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.