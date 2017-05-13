Paula Abdul Returning To ‘American Idol?’ — I’m ‘Forever A Fan’ Of The Show

REX/Shutterstock

‘American Idol’ announced its epic return earlier this week, but made no mention of the judges or a host. Now, fans are buzzing that veteran Paula Abdul might return to the hit ABC show after she admitted that she’s ‘forever a fan.’ Here’s the latest!

Yes it’s true, American Idol is BACK! But what does this mean for the original cast? Simon Cowell, one of the original judges who hosted for eight season straight, already explained that he has “no interest” in returning. Paula Abdul, 54, on the other hand, may be a different story. “American Idol was and still is one of the most life changing experiences for me,” she gushed to E!. “I’m so beyond proud to have been there since the inception of it. I’m excited for Idol. I’m forever a fan. I’m just finding out the same way as everyone else and it’s very exciting.” OK, so she didn’t exactly confirm her return — but it’s a possibility!

Practically everyone is freaking out about the American Idol news, except for the show’s main competition — The Voice. The two singing competitions have been battling it out for big names like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to sign their respective contracts. Kelly, who shot to fame after winning season one of American Idol, did a complete 180 by joining The Voice as a new judge on May 11. “The money was too good to pass up,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “NBC also wants to work with her on some of the upcoming musicals.”

American Idol really needs to pick up their game, especially now Jennifer Hudson also signed on to do season 13 of The Voice with returning judges Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton. At this present time The Voice hasn’t secured any major celebrities yet, but at least Carrie’s name is still floating out there and is up for grabs. May the best show win!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Paula return to American Idol? Any wishes for new judges?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.