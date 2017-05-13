Miley Cyrus Reveals She Has No Regrets About Her Split With Liam Hemsworth

REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been absolute definition of relationship goals since they’ve gotten back together, but the ‘Malibu’ singer revealed why their 2013 breakup had to happen in a surprising new interview!

Miley Cyrus, 24, opened up about her tragic 2013 breakup with Liam Hemsworth, 27, and explained why they needed to split up. She was asked if she would give to her younger self any advice about the breakup in a recent SirusXM Hits 1 interview. “I think, know that everything is happening for the right reasons and I knew that when we weren’t together for the first time,” she said. “I didn’t know if that was the end of it or knew if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path.”

Miley gave some really great advice for rough breakups. If things were going to work out between Liam and herself, she knew it would happen. “I think people that breakup and get back together, I think that’s awesome,” Miley continued,” you know it’s true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person you never really get solid as your own being so I’m really solid and he gets to be really solid and together we get to be two really grounded people. It’s not a half and a half making a whole.” Well we’re super happy Miley and Liam reunited and seem to be better than ever!

Miley’s new song “Malibu” totally put all her feelings for Liam out in the open and we’re beyond obsessed. The lyrics were so incredibly sweet. “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” she sang at one point and it really showed how far she and Liam have come as a couple together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam are the perfect couple? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.