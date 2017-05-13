Mama June Hopes For Another TV Show: Why Honey Boo Boo Is ‘Super Against It’

REX/Shutterstock

Mama June is going through big changes, both in her personal and professional life. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the reality star wants ANOTHER show, but daughter Honey Boo Boo is ‘super against it.’ Read on to find out the shocking reason why!

Honey Boo Boo, 11, wants to pump the breaks on her mother’s career. Why? Because she doesn’t want to partake in Mama June‘s, 37, new healthy lifestyle. Sometimes change isn’t a good thing. “June is in talks with the network for a follow-up show that will feature the rest of her family embracing a healthier lifestyle,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Now that June is firmly committed to eating a healthy, balanced diet herself, she’s keen to get her kids on board. It helps that it would make for a great TV show too!”

Like most 11-year olds, Boo Boo doesn’t want to eat celery, spinach, or any healthy vegetables for that matter. She already refused to diet with her mother once before, so why would she change her mind now? “Alana is super against the new TV show,” the source continues. “She doesn’t want to lose weight, or to start eating salads and exercising. She’s quite happy the way she is, thank you very much. But, June is pretty determined, and where there’s a will there’s a way.”

If June isn’t able to convince her daughter or other members of the family, at least there’s a Plan B. The From Not To Hot star, who recently dropped a staggering 300lbs, wants to show off her sexy body on Dancing With The Stars. Her dream partner? None other than Russian hottie Maksim Chmerkovskiy. June would love nothing more than to put her physique to the ultimate physical test, and besides, grinding up on Maks wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mama June should star in another TV show? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.