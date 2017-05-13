Travis Scott Shares Pic Of Adorable Stuffed Animals From Peru — Gifts From Kylie?

Courtesy of Instagram

The only good thing about bae taking a vacation without you is that you get some sweet souvenirs! Travis Scott posted a pic to Instagram on May 12 featuring a couple of stuffed animals that appear to be presents from Kylie Jenner who went on a philanthropic trip to Peru!

Kylie Jenner, 19, was very focused on her philanthropic duties during her recent trip to Peru, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t think about her beau Travis Scott, 25, the whole time she was there! How do we know? Well, it seems that she sent Travis a couple of adorable presents to make up for the time they spent apart!

On May 12, Travis posted a pic of two big old fluffy stuffed animals to Instagram and captioned it, “My Peruvian kids.” The stuffed animals (one really big one and one really tiny one) appear to be alpacas, common animals in Peru. If these guys are a gift from Kylie then they are a very thoughtful one because it means Kylie really wanted to give Travis something meaningful from her trip and appreciates their relationship. Aww!

Kylie herself enjoyed some time alongside alpacas in Peru, though she got to snuggle up to the real life kind! “Best day ever,” Kylie wrote on Snapchat, alongside a pic of her a big fuzzy alpaca friend. “Fast Friends #Peru,” Kris Jenner, who accompanied her daughter Kylie on the trip, wrote on Instagram, alongside the same photo.

During their trip, Kylie donated $1 million to Smile Train, a non-profit organization that provides support and corrective surgery for children in developing countries who were born with cleft palates. Kris and Kylie then spent time making the rounds at the Delgado Clinic in Lima to snuggle kids who needed a little extra love.

Kylie had just a teeny health scare when they first got there while she was adjusting to the altitude and needed to be administered oxygen from a tank.

