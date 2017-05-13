Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Have 20-Minute Makeout Session After Sleepover At Hotel

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Kourtney Kardashian doubled down on the PDA with Younes Bendjima! The hot new couple were spotted sharing a kiss-filled goodbye after a romantic sleepover, according to a new report. Do you think Scott will get upset?

Things have definitely been heating up between Kourtney Kardashian, 36, and Younes Bendjima, 24! The couple reportedly met up at the Hotel Bel Air on Wednesday, May 10 for a romantic sleepover. Kourt reportedly wanted to spend time with her new beau “somewhere discreet and private,” a source told E!. She even drove him home on the next day and they had a super long kiss goodbye. “They were inside the car for 15-20 minutes kissing before he finally got out,” the insider said. They’re so into each other!

Reportedly that wasn’t Kourtney and Younes’ first stay in the Hotel Bel Air. “They come [to Hotel Bel-Air] quite frequently, Kourtney and that model boyfriend. I see them all the time,” another source revealed to the news outlet. The new couple have apparently been sneaking over to the celebrity hotspot because it’s so “discreet.” Maybe the couple thought it was super sexy to have a secret meet-up spot!

Do you think Scott Disick, 33, will freak out if he hears about Kourt’s adult slumber parties with the new man in her life? Things exes have reportedly gotten so bad between Kourtney and Scott that they “have declared all-out war on each other right now,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “They have never been more upset with how they are treating each other and any chance of a happy ending together is long gone,” the insider said. Scott has reportedly returned to drinking since things have gotten worse between them. “He is furious that Kourt is running around with some new guy and so he simply can’t stand by and sit in his own pity. He is going after Kourtney too by dating his own young model [Ella Ross, 21].”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Younes is the one for Kourtney? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

