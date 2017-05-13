Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Split For Good As Romance With Younes Gets Hot

Courtesy of Instagram

So long, Scott Disick! Tired of babysitting her ex-boyfriend, Kourtney Kardashian has officially closed that chapter as her romance with model Younes Bendjima continues to heat up more and more each day. Read on for all the juicy details!

It’s the end of an era. After months of going back and forth in her relationship with Scott Disick, 33, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has officially put the final nail in that coffin. These days she’s all about a hot young model by the name of Younes Bendjima, who’s been wining and dining the reality star all over Los Angeles. So what exactly was it that sealed Scott’s fate for good? Apparently the mother-of-three grew sick and tired of babysitting him on a regular basis, according to TMZ. A source told the publication that she’s done treating Scott like a baby and worrying how he’ll react to her every move.

Of course Kourtney will always have a soft spot in her heart for her ex. After all, they share three adorable children together and will continue to co-parent — but romantically it’s completely over, confirms TMZ. Another reason the KUWTK beauty pulled the plug was due to Scott’s ongoing jealousy. She refused to post anything about Younes on social media in fear that he’d lose his mind and act out in an angry rage. It was only a matter of time before the brunette bombshell stopped caring about walking on eggshells — and that time has come NOW!

With Younes in the picture, Kourtney seems to have completely forgotten about Scott. The new couple are seriously turning the heat up in their romance by reportedly enjoying adult sleepovers at the Bel Air Hotel. The next day, Kourtney drove the model home — but not before making out with him for TWENTY MINUTES in her car, an insider told E!. This is the start of an amazing new chapter for Kourtney!

HollywoodLifers, is Kourtney better off with Younes or with Scott? Tell us your thoughts!

