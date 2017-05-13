Katherine Langford: ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Feared Her ‘Nudes Leaked’ After Show’s Release

Courtesy of NBC

’13 Reasons Why’ star Katherine Langford is a huge Lady Gaga fan, and it turns out a tweet from the singer made the actress initially fear that her nude photos had been leaked online. We’ve got her hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ tale, right here.

We are completely obsessed with the Selena Gomez executive produced Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and one of the main reasons is the amazing performance that Katherine Langford gives as Hannah Baker. Her suicide and how she tells the story of why she decided to end her life is so compelling and has made the 21-year-old Aussie an overnight sensation! She even got a standing ovation when she came out to greet Jimmy Fallon on his show May 12.

While she did get into the heavy topic of her series, she let it slip that she’s got nude pics out there! After doing an interview where she revealed that her favorite artist is Lady Gaga, a fan tweeted it to the singer who retweeted it with a heart and her name. Since the actress doesn’t have a Twitter account, her phone started blowing up and even her publicist called her to say “Katherine you have to go on to Twitter right now’ and I thought ‘oh sh*t my nudes have leaked’! Like that was my thought!” HAH! That sent Jimmy into a laughing fit.

As for the deep subject matter of 13 Reasons Why, she said “I feel really proud of how we covered it and the way we showed things,” and hopes that it has started discussions. She noted that the show has a 30 minute Beyond the Reasons care program that plays after episode 13, and said she has used her Instagram to include links to suicide prevention services, hoping to help others.

The good news is that since the series is such a runaway success, there’s going to be a season two and Hannah’s story will continue! “I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah’s death?” showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly. “Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is? One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story.”

“We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was,” he adds. We are SO happy that Katherine will still be around for the next season.

HollywoodLifers, are you completely obsessed with 13 Reasons Why?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.