Courtesy of Twitter

This is one epic collaboration we never saw coming! At his first-ever solo concert, Harry Styles totally nailed a version of Kanye West’s ‘Ultralight Beam’ song while performing in London on May 13. Watch the crowd go nuts over his rock ‘n’ roll cover!

Please take note of this Kanye West, 39, we think you should totally work with Harry Styles, 23, sometime in the near future! Normally music fans wouldn’t put the two musicians even near the same category, but the former One Direction singer’s London performance proves he can cover any style and genre! In front of a live audience on May 13, Harry jammed out on the guitar to Kanye’s song “Ultralight Beam” from his Life Of Pablo album. The crowd waved their hands in the air and captured the incredible show on camera.

This is the FIRST time that Harry’s put on a show as a solo artist away from One Direction. If he had any nerves going into it, they definitely weren’t noticeable on stage. Life has been very good to the British hunk ever since going off on his own. He made a huge splash on Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago, where he debuted “Sign Of The Times” and “Ever Since New York,” which is rumored to be about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Harry also kinda’ sorta’ confirmed that “Two Ghosts” is about the blonde beauty as well!

Harry Styles covering KANYE WEST at his first ever solo show! Ultralight Beam 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFvquupm85 — Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) May 13, 2017

“I mean, I think it’s pretty, like, self explanatory,” he said explained to Nick Grimshaw on BBC’s Radio 1. “Help me, Jeffrey,” he added while nudging his managed Jeffrey Azoff. That’s a pretty solid giveaway. Meanwhile, Taylor can’t help but feel a little bit honored that she inspired some of the songs on his self-titled album. She’s quite “shocked” that he’s still thinking about their romance, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us, but has no hard feelings towards him or his music!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Harry and Kanye collaborate? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.