Farrah Abraham On Ex Simon Saran: ‘I Don’t Want Him Around My Daughter’

Farrah Abraham got real about her relationship with her ex Simon Saran since their super rocky breakup! She revealed why she has kept him away from her daughter, but their current status might actually shock you!

Farrah Abraham doesn’t want her ex Simon Saran, 28, around her daughter Sophia, 8, anymore! “I kind of separate them,” the 25 year-old explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife when she chatted on our podcast about her time on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. “I just keep it cordial cause I don’t really want him around my daughter anymore,” she said. Farrah and Simon had a super rocky breakup. “If she can find someone that can be in the same room as her, that’s a huge accomplishment,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Farrah seemed to have a sunnier outlook on the future of her relationship with Simon. “If we can work together and remain friends and just be chill then that’s fine,” she told us. She added that she recently hung out with him and really wanted to make an effort to stay friends. “I was just in San Fran with him and then we were doing a B and Simon special,” she said, “so good for him. He’s got a special coming out. You know, it’s like the one ex I’m trying to stay friends with. It’s been really weird. I’m not usually friends with my ex,” she explained.

Farrah’s time on Marriage Boot Camp – Reality Stars: Family Edition with her parents was definitely a powerful experience for her. She had to give her mother a eulogy during a mock funeral that had her in tears. “This drill should hit Farrah the hardest — she lost the love of her life, Sofia’s dad [ Derek Underwood], to a tragic car accident,” relationship expert Dr. Ish Major explained. “The same day that Derek passed away, my mom was saying like, ‘Thank God he died.’ And it’s really just too much for me to handle tonight,” Farrah said in her confessional. She could barely get the words out to read her eulogy over her mother who was posed in a coffin. Marriage Boot Camp – Reality Stars: Family Edition airs Fridays, at 9pm on WeTV.

