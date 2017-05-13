‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Is Officially Happening & Fans Are Beyond Psyched

Courtesy of ITV

Fans said goodbye to the majestic halls of Downton Abbey in November 2015 and ever since then we’ve been suffering from some serious Crawley family drama withdrawal. But Lady Mary lovers are in luck because the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie has received the green light!

Finally, the upstairs, downstairs drama continues! The beloved Masterpiece Classic series Downton Abbey is coming back, but this time it’s going to be bigger. Much bigger. That’s right, the complicated story of the Crawley family, their servants and their giant estate will continue on the silver screen.

The news of a Downton Abbey movie has been officially confirmed, with casting announcements coming soon, and filming to begin this September, according to WWD.

Julian Fellowes, the mind behind each and every episode of Downton that was ever made, will be at the helm in the script department. Julian was reportedly so excited by the possibility they may make a film one day that the already penned the script just in case! The original production company, Carnival Films, is also back to run the show.

The original cast has been pretty busy showing off since the sixth and final season ended in November 2015. Michelle Dockery, who played the commanding Lady Mary, stars in the TNT series Good Behavior, and Lily James, who played sweet Lady Rose, played the titular role in Disney’s 2015 live action remake of “Cinderella” and is a Burberry brand ambassador.

However, some characters are unlikely to return due to their grim departures from the period drama. Both Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil) met an untimely end in seasons 3 of the series.

Based on how the series ended and the sheer number of characters that are involved in the story, there are so many different ways the writers could take this film. We can’t wait to find out how they do it. And, of course, what wickedly witty one-liners we will be hearing!

HollywoodLifers, which Downton Abbey character are you most excited to see in the upcoming film? Give us all your thoughts below!

