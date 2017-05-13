‘SNL:’ Donald Trump Promises Replacement For James Comey Will Be ‘Bonkers’

Courtesy of NBC

We’re all DOOMED. In tonight’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ cold open, Donald Trump promised Lester Holt that whoever replaces James Comey as Director of the FBI will be absolutely ‘bonkers’ — way crazier than Judge Judy! Check out the skit, here!

This is the Donald Trump, 70, and Lester Holt, 58, collaboration we’ve been waiting for! Bringing the best of both worlds, Alec Baldwin and Michael Che kicked off Saturday Night Live with a laughable, albeit worrying, cold open that depicts their characters’ relationship perfectly. The President revealed that he’s already brainstorming ideas for James Comey‘s replacement. He didn’t drop any specific names, but he promised Holt that whoever he is, he’ll be “more bonkers” than Judge Judy! Yikes!

But if you think you’re laughing hysterically now, just wait until the skits come around! Tonight’s five-time hostess promised us a lot more of Sean Spicer in her SNL promo that came out earlier this week. In the brief clip, Melissa dances around backstage in flirty curls and a summery dress to the song “Pretty” from the Westside Story musical. But then she undergoes some major changes in hair and makeup and suddenly becomes the White House Press Secretary.

SNL also has a great musical great lined up! HAIM is performing two songs from their forthcoming album tonight, which will most likely be “Right Now” and “Want You Back.” The three sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, dropped those hot tracks just a few days ago and they’re already stuck in our head! The girl group’s second studio album is called Something To Tell You and features many songs that have to do with love, based on the track list. Get ready for an amazing show!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about tonight’s cold open skit? Comment below!

