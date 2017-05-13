Brie Bella Shares Adorable 1st Pic Of Newborn Daughter Birdy & She’s Precious

Courtesy of Instagram

Aw! Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan’s newborn girl Birdy could NOT be any cuter. Finally sharing their tiny angel with the world, the WWE fighters made it clear they’re totally in love with their firstborn — and it is not hard to see why! See for yourself how adorable baby Birdy is here & just TRY not to swoon!

Brie Bella, 33, and hubby Daniel Bryan, 35, (real name Bryan Danielson) became first-time parents on May 9, and we could not be happier for the WWE stars! Officially introducing their newborn daughter, Birdy Joe Danielson to the world, Bella and Daniel shared the infant’s first pic on May 13 via Instagram, and we are already so in love with the precious little one.

Wrapped in a white blanket, Birdy peacefully slept in her mother’s arms at the hospital. “I can’t stop staring at her,” gushed the WWE superstar on Instagram. “Truly the greatest gift you could ever receive. I thank the Lord so much for this precious little angel.” SO cute, right? And if her first pic wasn’t adorable enough, baby Danielson’s unique name just adds to her cuteness factor. But just how did Daniel and Brie settle on Birdy Joe? “Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather — his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” Brie revealed to Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine for their April issue.

“Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names. I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl ‘B’ names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!” Aw! And while the two were between the names Branch, Birdy, Brayden, Brynn and Bridget, Birdy ended up being the winner. And now seeing their bundle of joy, it’s clear they totally made the right choice!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how sweet is baby Birdy? Congratulate the happy couple on their little cutie below!

