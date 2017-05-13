Bella Thorne Flaunts Bare Butt Cheeks In Skimpy Thong Bikini On Snapchat — Racy Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

This girl just can’t keep her clothes on! Dressed in a barely-there pink bikini, Bella Thorne exposed her bare butt cheeks to millions of Snapchat followers while shaking her booty out on the pool deck. We’ve got the racy picture, right here!

What’s a girl to do on a sunny Saturday afternoon except relax by the pool in a skimpy bikini? Bella Thorne, 19, definitely made the most of her weekend — hanging out with friends, dancing around the house to music, and flaunting her toned booty on Snapchat. In one of her stories, the model-turned actress even took OFF her bikini bottoms and exposed her bare derriere while striking a fierce pose in the mirror. How’s that for a belfie, Kylie Jenner? We also noticed that Bella changed up her hair again, rocking long and frizzy blonde extensions that went all the way down to her lower back.

We’ve definitely been seeing A LOT of Bella recently, which isn’t totally abnormal for her wild and carefree personality! Last month in April, the former Disney star went completely topless in a series of sizzling polaroid pictures. And then there’s the time she exposed her pierced nipples in a mesh, mint green lingerie piece. And THEN there’s the time she channeled sex symbol Marilyn Monroe in a blonde wig and bright rep lipstick for a steamy photoshoot. Honestly we can’t even count the amount of times Bella has embraced her sexuality.

But just when you thought she was all about sexual expression, the brutally honest teenager comes out of left field with a comment about birth control. This may come as a shock to you, but the My Own Worst Enemy alum DOESN’T take it — or any kind of medication for that matter. “I’m all natural,” she says. “I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I power through.” Damn, she’s one tough cookie!

